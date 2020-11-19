Negative economic impact led India to opt out of RCEP: EAM
Deshdoot Times

Negative economic impact led India to opt out of RCEP: EAM

Trade deal would have adverse consequence for Asia's third largest economy, says External Affairs Minister
Abhishek Vibhandik
india
economy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
rcep
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com