NEET exam on August 1

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for admissions to medical degree courses will be held only once this year. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has clarified this. The UG exam will be held on Sunday, August 1, 2021. The exam will be conducted in 11 languages including English and Hindi by pen-paper method i.e. offline method. </p><p>Neat UG examination is conducted for admissions to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS courses. As the JEE Main 2021 exam will be held in four sessions this year, the students were also curious about the exam. The students were asking whether the exam would be held more than once like the JEE Main. However, the education minister has ruled out this possibility.</p>