NEET exam on 12th September

NASHIK: The petition seeking postponement of the NEET exam on September 12 has been rejected by the apex court. The apex court has said that the examination will be held on September 12. The petition will not be heard, there is no need for uncertainty and there should be an examination. The bench of justice AM Khanwilkar, justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice CT Ravi Kumar’s bench directed. At the same time, the court said that more than 16 lakh students will take the NEET exam.

This test cannot be avoided at the request of some students. Earlier, the NEET exam was scheduled to be held in April, but it was postponed due to the Corona situation. Registered candidates appearing for the UG exam can go to neet.nta.nic.in and check the city of the examination center.

All the cities where medical entrance exams are taken are included in the list of NEET 2021 exam cities.Candidates can check the city of NEET UG 2021 exam prescribed to them using their application number and password. The exam will be conducted in 203 cities across the country. Admit cards will be issued by NTA on September 9, 2021.

Candidates appearing for this examination will be able to download the admission form by going to the official website neet.nta.nic.in after the announcement of the admission form. The process of online application for NEET exam 2021 started from 13th July. Earlier, August 6, 2021 was the last date to apply. This date has been extended to 10 August 2021. Candidates were also given another opportunity to deposit their examination fees from August 13 to August 15.