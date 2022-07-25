Neeraj Chopra clinches historic silver

Anderson Peters successfully defended his title with a massive 90.54m throw. Olympic silver medallist Jukub Vadlejch bagged the bronze with 88.9m. After clinching the silver, Chopra became the first man and the second Indian to win a medal at the world championships since Anju Bobby Gerage won bronze in the women's triple jump event in 2003 in Paris. Chopra made a disappointing start with a foul. The 24-year-old posted 82.39m and 86.37m in his second and third attempts, respectively, and was trailing in the fourth position. Then, recorded the best throw of 88.13m in his fourth attempt. However, his last throw was a recorded foul but he had done enough to win India its maiden silver medal at the world championships.