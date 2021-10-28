Neeraj Chopra among 11 nominated for Khel Ratna

NEW DELHI: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj and football legend Sunil Chhetri are among the 11 athletes nominated for this year’s Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna Award while cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is among 35 sportspersons who have been recommended for the Arjuna Award by the national sports awards committee.

The national sports awards were postponed by the Sports Minister Anurag Thakur earlier this as he wanted the honours to be handed out after the Tokyo Olympics which took place in July-August. Para TT player Bhavina Patel, para shuttler Suhas Yathiraj and high jumper Nishad Kumar are among those selected for the Arjuna award.

Khel Ratna Awards 2021

Neeraj Chopra (Athletics)

Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling)

PR Sreejesh (Hockey)

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)

Sunil Chettri (Football)

Mithali Raj (Cricket)

Pramod Bhagat (Badminton)

Sumit Antil (Athletics)

Avani Lekhara (Shooting)

Krishna Nagar (Badminton)

Manish Narwal (Shooting)

Arjuna Award 2021