Needs effective implementation: Bhujbal

NASHIK: In order to improve groundwater table and curb declining groundwater level, through groundwater recharge measures, a total of 129 villages in Deola and Sinnar talukas of the district have been selected under the centrally sponsored Atal Bhujal Yojana. Effective implementation should be done with special focus on quality and speed of work under this scheme, such instructions have been given by the Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

He was speaking at the meeting of district level committee of Atal Bhujal Yojana at the Collectorate. MP Hemant Godse, MLA Adv Manikrao Kokate, Hiraman Khoskar, Dr Rahul Aher, District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Lina Bansod, Senior Geologist of Groundwater Survey Department Jeevan Bedwal were present on the occasion. Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, The 100 per cent centrally Sponsored Atal Bhujal Yojana will be jointly implemented by the Central Government and the World Bank in 7 states of the country. The scheme covers 13 districts in the state.

While implementing Atal Bhujal Yojana in the selected talukas, planning should be done to implement this scheme in time by involving local people’s representatives. Committees have been set up at the district level under the chairmanship of the District Guardian Minister and the District Collector to ensure effective implementation of the scheme and to review the work done from time to time.

To plan the water usage by balancing the village water under the micro water planning, programme is being outlined for the implementation of this scheme. The village water security plan should be prepared by suggesting supply and demand based measures, such instructions have been given by the Guardian Minister to the concerned officers.

Under this scheme, 42 villages in 37 gram panchayats in 3 watershed areas of Deola taluka of the district, and 87 villages in 79 gram panchayats in 6 watershed areas of Sinnar taluka have been selected besides 73 watershed areas in 38 talukas in 13 districts of the state for this scheme.

A total of 1443 villages in 1339 gram panchayats have been selected. Bedwal also briefed the Guardian Minister about the work done under Bhujal Scheme, groundwater information and reports, preparation of water safety plan through public participation, groundwater recharge measures, adoption of efficient water use system etc.