Needed solutions to parking, congestion of traffic

It is said that if the Ravivar Peth road stretch from Ashok Stambh to Ravivar Karanja was developed along the lines of Pune’s Lakshmi Road, then the problem of traffic congestion and parking here would have been solved. But he was opposed at that time. This road is getting narrowed due to encroachment. Now the residents, customers and traders here do not have enough space to park their own vehicles. Such is the current dire situation.

The road from Ashok Stambh to RK is always busy. As this was a wholesale market, trucks used to come to unload the goods. As a solution to that problem, 10 to 15 years ago, the wholesalers were allotted space to the market committee. After that, the problem was eased a little bit. But after that, the number of vehicle owners increased in the city. Two-wheeler drivers started travelling from four-wheelers. Not everyone has enough space to park their vehicles in front of their houses or shops. Those who come as customers have to park their vehicles in another place.

That is why former corporator Vijay Sane had proposed multi-storey parking at Yashwant Mandai here. After that, a trial run was conducted at RK. Due to this, the traffic was completely messed up. Citizens had to face the problem of traffic congestion. In this, the trade federation registered a strong protest. Parking is the main problem at RK, which is the old main market of the city. However, no one has come forward to find a sustainable solution for it.

The proposed parking lot is at Yashwant Mandai. However, priority is being given to new projects. Late Ramesh Shinde, the former corporator of this area, had tried to make this road stretch in line with Lakshmi Road in Pune. But at that time he faced so much opposition that he had to face defeat. Since then, not a single corporator wanted to touch the problem. The problem of parking and congestion of traffic needs an innovative solution.