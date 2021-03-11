Deshdoot Times

Need a proper system for e-waste disposal

1 million metric tons of e-waste last year
Need a proper system for e-waste disposal
Jitendra Sapkale
Nashik
Central Pollution Control Board
National Green Tribunal
Electronic waste
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com