Need to work faster

Nashik

The pressure on the civic body has increased tremendously while providing basic amenities and facilities to the citizens. It is seen that the work is greatly affected. The entire process seems to be stalled as the health and solid waste collection department, which is important in the city, did not submit the rota. As 46 out of 49 departments have submitted rota even after the instructions given by the municipal commissioner, the laxity of the administration is hindering progress.

It is seen that the population of the city is increasing rapidly. There is a huge stress on the available manpower while providing primary services to the growing population. In fact, there has been no recruitment in the NMC in the last 22 years. At the same time, the number of officials and employees retiring from the municipal service is large. In return, it was necessary to conduct the recruitment process.

NMC is in dire need of around 7500 manpower. But today 3000 to 4000 employees are serving the citizens. In the meantime, the municipal corporation had sent the figure of 14000 vacancies to the state government for the recruitment process. Later, there was a case of loss of figure file in the ministry. Fortunately, later this file was found but many errors were found in the rota sent by the municipal corporation. Therefore, the government sent this rota to the municipal corporation again and gave instructions to correct the errors and present it anew.

In the meantime, since there is no full-time commissioner in the municipal corporation, the work of rota was going on at a slow pace. Dr. Karanjkar reviewed the rota after assuming the post of commissioner. Instructions were given to submit the rota of all departments in the next eight days by cancelling the old rota. Except for the health and solid waste department, all the departments have presented the rota. Employees are expressing their displeasure as the entire process has stalled due to the remaining three departments.

After the approval by the commissioner, the rota will be resent to the government for final appoval.