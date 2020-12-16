Need to use provisions of law for wildlife: Mandhare

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The District Collector under his authority has issued an order on the backdrop of a recent wildlife encounter in Pune. The District Collector has issued an order which will impose a curfew in the area where there is a wildlife emergency. No person other than authorities will be allowed in the area. </p>.<p>The violation of this order will lead to jail for that person, clarified Mandhare in the order issued. The order states, “Wild animals accidentally enter human settlements and urban areas in search of water or food. Officers, employees of the Forest department, Municipal Corporation employees, Police department, and Search and Rescue Squad personnel, as well as other officers and employees of the concerned government department and experts in the field, try to catch the wild animals. </p><p>At that time, in order to see the wild animal, a large crowd gathers in place and take selfies, photos, or run around. Therefore, there is a possibility that the wild animal will get angry and become violent. This creates obstacles for the rescue squad.”</p><p> “If a wild animal is accidentally found in a human urban area, it is necessary to pass an order prohibiting entry of any person other than the forest department officials- employees, municipal employees, police department and search and rescue team personnel, experts in the field and other citizens from entering the area”, states the order further. </p><p>Accordingly, Suraj Mandhare, District Collector, Nashik, under his authority under section 144 (2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, issued an order that in such wildlife emergency, there will be a curfew imposed in that particular area and no common man will be allowed. Action will be taken against the violators of this order as per Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code 1860. The order has been issued for the entire Nashik district till February 8, 2021.</p><h2></h2>