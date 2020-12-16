Deshdoot Times

Need to use provisions of law for wildlife: Mandhare

Orders issued to enforce curfew in case of wildlife emergency
Need to use provisions of law for wildlife: Mandhare
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
District Collector Suraj Mandhare
wildlife emergency
Section 144(2) CrPC
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com