Need to upgrade facilities for tribal students

Online education

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK :

Although no decision has yet been taken by the government on reopening schools, the educational process has been started online. But due to lack of infrastructural facilities in rural areas, students are seen facing various issues.

As the school is closed, students have to study from home. For this, online education process is underway through the state government as well as local administration, school management.

The process is also getting good response in urban areas. But online education in rural areas is in poor state, as no smartphone are available, electricity issue due to monsoon and network issue.

In rural areas, there are network and smartphone problems in many places and many parents do not even know how to handle mobiles.

So students from rural areas are seen telling their parents, that they want to go to school It is becoming difficult for students from poor families to get smartphones to study online. In some places there is no network and data speed is very poor.

So the question of how these students will learn is haunting parents. Many teachers are taking the initiative to provide offline education to students from poor families. There is a demand from parents that such experiments should be done in rural areas.

"Currently, educated youth from the village are coming forward to teach the students. In such cases, the government needs to take measures for students in rural areas. Online education facilities should be provided. Illiteracy of parents is also a major issue, as such parents cannot help their child though they want to."
Tanaji Mahale, parent
"We have to study the textbook on our own, in our village there is no one to taught us. As the schools are closed we are facing these issue. Our parents are illiterate but still they are provided us the best to study. The study given by the teachers does not reach us as we do not have smart phones. But we are studying in groups of two or three."
Praveen Mahale, student
