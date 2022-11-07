Need to take corrective steps

Nashik

Crores are being spent on cleanliness by the Nashik Municipal Corporation. Interestingly, the NMC has its own cleaning staff for the sanitation of the city. There is also a strength of 700 employees through the outsourcing contract at the cost of crores. Despite this, there is a picture of the complete failure of the sanitation department to remove the “black spots of uncleanliness” in the city.

There is a service of Ghantagadi vehicles to pick up garbage from households and public places in the city. Rs 150 crores were spent on the contract of the Ghantagadi. Now the same contract bid may go up to Rs 354 in the next few days.