Need to plug gaps in e-challan system

<p>Nashik: Traffic e-challan fines of more than Rs 700 crore are unpaid across the state to date. In some cases, motorists evade paying fines after violating traffic rules. But if the driver does not pay the fine, the driving license of the errant motorist is likely to be revoked.</p>.<p>It is not easy to reduce traffic offences to zero and in most cases, the motorist is not identified. The notices are usually served on the vehicle owner and in some cases, the addresses are given incorrect or the given mobile number found fake. Despite many obstacles, the transport department is planning to build a standard operating system for better recovery in the coming days. If need be driver’s licence is likely to be suspended or revoked for three to six months.</p><p> The RTO department has been implementing e-challan for the last two months. Drivers can now pay e-challan fines from any smartphone or computer using their wallet, credit/debit card or net banking. Vehicle inspectors stop the vehicle and take action. Traffic inspectors do not use speed guns or CCTV. So while one action is being taken, the other motorist flees from the scene to evade fines. </p><p>This is all happening. There are still some who evade fines by providing false information on their vehicle, address, etc. E-challans are transparent — the motorist knows the offence for which he is being booked and the penalty due. Traffic police are empowered to only register the offence, while the device generates the corresponding fine, eliminating all scope for discretion. Offenders can appeal against it, but they have to pay it first. The system must be strengthened to plug these gaps.</p>