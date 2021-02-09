Need to give scope for students’ research attitude: Dr Mhaisekar

Nashik : Dr Dilip Mhaisekar, Vice-Chancellor, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) on Monday said that there is a need to give scope for students’ research attitude. He was stated this while speaking in a senate meeting of MUHS. Dr Kalidas Chavan, registrar, MUHS and senate members attended the meeting which was chaired by Dr Mhaisekar.

Dr Sachin Mumbre tabled a budget in the meeting, while Dr Ashutosh Gupta presented accounts report. Senate members on the occasion honoured the Vice-Chancellor for completion of his term.

Dr Mhaisekar further informed that a separate research department has been formed in the university to encourage research in university and the colleges affiliated to it. Instructions will be issued that colleges should also establish a separate research cell on the lines of this.

University should enhance its quality and aim to reach the international level. University is also needed to work effectively on the topic of business guidance, organisation of lecture series on various topics, welfare scheme for students, a workshop on research, student app, scholarship for taking education abroad, geographical expansion of the university and communication skill and personality development, he also said.

Dr Chavan, the registrar informed that student is at central and various facilities and development for students have been proposed in the budget.

The university budget for 2021-22 is divided into observation, development and separate projects and schemes. In the budget, it is expected to earn a revenue of Rs 35125 crore, while a deficit of Rs 491 crore is expected.

Dr Vitthal Dhadke, Dr Rajashri Naik, Dr Meera Aurangabadkar and other members attended the meeting online.