Deshdoot Times

Need to achieve 100% vaccination target: Mandhare

Time to pay more attention on booster dose
Need to achieve 100% vaccination target: Mandhare
Sandip Chavan
Nashik
District Collector Suraj Mandhare
COVID-19
Vaccination
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login
AD

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com