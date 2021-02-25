Need to achieve 100% vaccination target: Mandhare

<p>NASHIK: Urging that the list of vaccinations needs to be updated following the first dose, District Collector Suraj Mandhare instructed concern authorities to achieve 100% vaccination target and pay more attention on the booster dose to meet the objective.</p>.<p>The list of vaccinations, to be administered after 28 days of the programme launched to prevent the outbreak of Covid pandemic, should be updated. The administration should make sure that everyone can take the booster dose on time, instructed District Collector Suraj Mandhare.<br><br>He was speaking at the meeting of the District Task Force Committee held in the central hall of the Collectorate. The meeting was attended by Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Lina Bansod, Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Dr Pravin Ashtikar, Deputy Collector Dr Arvind Anturlikar, District General Hospital Resident Medical Officer Dr Prashant Khaire, Municipal Health Officer Dr Bapusaheb Nagargoje, Vaccination Nodal Officer Dr Rajendra Chaudhary and WHO Surveillance Officer Dr Prakash Nandapurkar were also present.<br><br>District Collector Suraj Mandhare said, appropriate planning should be done for the second phase of vaccination. Officers who have not been vaccinated should also be pursued for vaccination, he appealed. As the vaccination process will start in a few days for the citizens too, it should be ensured that proper arrangements are made at all levels.<br><br>Similarly, Mandhare directed the nodal officers to seek directions from the government on the matters which need to be improved in the immunization programs till date. Both doses of the vaccine need to be completed, which will help prevent COVID-19 infection, he said and added that about 41,807 vaccinations have been completed to date.<br></p>