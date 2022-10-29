Need thorough flight planning for smooth operations

Nashik

The aviation industry is highly competitive. Airlines often operate on low margins and with frequent changes in demand and in the level of competition they face. Added to this, the operational and regulatory environment moves quickly as well. Providing smooth flight operations against this background is not always easy, but it is something that passengers and customers will always expect.

Alliance Air and Star Air have decided to stop flight services from Nashik Airport from November 1. After that, the lone remaining SpiceJet airline service is being questioned for the alleged lack of flight planning which has created inconvenience to air passengers and entrepreneurs.

While the anguish of 166 passengers in Delhi due to the blocking of their luggage is still fresh, at 3.10 am on Friday through SpiceJet Airlines, passenger Umesh Bairagi from Dindori booked nine flight tickets to Hyderabad. After reaching the airport at 7.10 am to board this flight, the officials refused to let him in, saying that the entry was closed at 7. Six other passengers who came in between were admitted before him. But Bairagi was held back.

After a little argument between the two, manager Ravi allowed three passengers. After Bairagi refused, he finally made him do air travel -- from Shirdi to Delhi and from Delhi to Hyderabad. Due to this long journey, the Bairagi family, which was scheduled to reach Hyderabad at 9.45 am, will now reach Delhi at 12.30 am midnight. Meanwhile, the cost (and heartache) of travelling from Nashik to Shirdi dampened their enthusiasm. Just two days ago, despite the arrival of a Delhi-bound flight at the Ozar airport, there was an hour-and-a-half delay for ‘take-off’.

The plane took off from Ozar. But after going to Delhi airport, it came to light that the luggage of 166 passengers of the plane remained at Ozar airport.

After this, the passengers expressed their anger at the management. Finally, the luggage was delivered to Delhi via Shirdi. Therefore, it was seen that the planning of the tourists for that day collapsed completely.