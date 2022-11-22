Need sustainable strategies for traffic management

Nashik
The administration needs to make an effort to solve the problem of traffic congestion at crowded Dwarka Chowk, which is considered the gateway of Nashik city. But this question has remained unresolved for the past several years.
At this place, the municipal corporation needs to take a special anti-encroachment drive. An underpass has been constructed with a view to reducing traffic congestion and facilitating smooth access to devotees coming from all over the country to go to the holy Ganga Ghat. But since the underpass is not being used, there is a demand that a road should be made available for two-wheelers.
The underpass at Dwarka is spacious and if the municipal administration creates a market in the subway like CBS, the unemployed will get employment and self-employment and the NMC will get revenue.
Plans have been drawn up several times to ease the regular traffic jams at Dwarka Chowk. But none of these plans seems to have succeeded. About 16 major and minor routes pass through this point. But due to the lack of planning, there is a traffic jam in this main square from morning to evening, especially during the peak hours.
In the evening, drivers take half an hour to cross the square. For the past several years, Dwarka Chowk has been stuck in traffic jams, and the question remains when will this Chowk breathe freely?