Need speed breakers in Govindnagar area: Chumbhale

In the memorandum, the citizens stated this road from the Govindnagar underpass to City Center Mall in the Govindnagar area of ward number 24 in New Nashik witnesses heavy traffic regularly. They alleged that every day, there’s an accident on this road, and this 100-feet road is in a dire need of traffic signal and speed breakers. Hospitals, coaching classes, and various shops are present on this road. Therefore, women and children cross this road with their lives at risk.

Therefore, Kailas Chumbhale, Nanasaheb Jagtap, Saadhan Godse, Maruti Phad, Ashok Gulve and others demanded a traffic signal and speed breakers on this road to prevent accidents and safeguard citizens’ health.