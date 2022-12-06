Need proactive measures for clean Godavari

Nashik
The question of when the holy Godavari river, which has religious significance, will become pollution-free, still remains unresolved. It has been ten years since some Goda lovers from Nashik knocked on the High Court’s door to make the Godavari free from pollution and keep it ever flowing. Goda lovers have expressed regret that the fortune of the Godavari river has not changed till today.
Environmentalist Nishikant Pagare has expressed the belief that the administration should make efforts and create public awareness among the people, only after this there will be a big positive transformation.
A petition was filed in the High Court on December 6, 2012. In the last 10 years of legal battle, the court has given many judgments for the cleaning of Godavari. Police security was also provided to prevent pollution. However, it is understood that the deployment of an adequate police force at the Goda Ghat is still on paper.
Divisional Commissioner was empowered to monitor controlling Godavari pollution. However, the availability of clean water and wastewater is not ‘audited’. The concretization is still there and the sewage water is still flowing into the mainstream of Godavari. The tributaries of Godavari have become a sewer with chemical effluents. Sewage and drains have not been closed for 10 years. Pagare said that Godavari will not become pollution-free unless the role of the administration is clearly defined. There have been some changes in the last ten years, but as the changes have not been to the desired extent, even today it is seen that the river Godavari has not attained the goal of being a pollution-free river.
Citizens are constantly throwing dirt and garbage from the bridges built on the river, but the police do not stop them, on the other hand, the druggists have taken over the place under the bridge here. This is also causing a lot of pollution.
In the meantime, the water from the city’s drains was also released into the river. After raising a voice in this regard, the municipal commissioner ordered to shut off the drain water in two days. However, it is being alleged that sewage water is still being mixed from other places. Kumbh Mela is held in Nashik every twelve years, and people from all over the world flock to this place. It’s high time to take concrete measures for a pollution-free Godavari.