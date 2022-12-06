Need proactive measures for clean Godavari

Divisional Commissioner was empowered to monitor controlling Godavari pollution. However, the availability of clean water and wastewater is not ‘audited’. The concretization is still there and the sewage water is still flowing into the mainstream of Godavari. The tributaries of Godavari have become a sewer with chemical effluents. Sewage and drains have not been closed for 10 years. Pagare said that Godavari will not become pollution-free unless the role of the administration is clearly defined. There have been some changes in the last ten years, but as the changes have not been to the desired extent, even today it is seen that the river Godavari has not attained the goal of being a pollution-free river.