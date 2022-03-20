Need pantry card facility in Tapovan Express

DEOLALI CAMP: Tapovan Express is serving on the Mumbai-Nanded route for the past 30 years. However, the train lacks basic amenities for passengers. Therefore, citizens have demanded MP Hemant Godse to look into the matter and ask the concerned officials to provide a pantry card facility immediately.

Apart from daily commuters, passengers from various sectors rely on Tapovan Express for travel. However, these commuters suffer immensely due to inadequate facilities provided in the train. As the travellers don’t get an assigned pantry card, they need to pay extra for various items. They pay extra and get poor quality items in return from outside. Therefore, they requested Godse to contact the Ministry of Railways and resolve their issues immediately.

Various social organisations, including Meenatai Sonar, President of Suvarnakar Mandal and contact head of All India Chhava Sanghatana, Nashik, Secretary Dipalitai Vani, Subhash Borade, RPI district vice president, Balasaheb Burade, and others have put forth the demand.

Replying to their demand, MP Godse assured them to follow up with the Railway Minister and board and provide a permanent solution.