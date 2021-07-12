Need machinery to remove hyacinth

NASHIK: The Godavari river in Nandur Madhyameshwar Sanctuary in Niphad taluka is in dangerous condition. For the last few months, the river basin has been surrounded by water hyacinths. The wildlife department needs to install machinery worth crores of rupees to remove this water hyacinths. Wildlife lovers have demanded that the district planning committee pay attention to this. Meanwhile, the wildlife department is discussing correspondence in this regard.

In Nashik city, there is a machine available for extracting water hyacinths from the river at the Godavari river, here. The Nandurmadhyameshwar Sanctuary is home to hundreds of different species of birds, the river basin has a variety of wildlife, but wildlife enthusiasts are fearful that the biodiversity under water as well as dependent wildlife will be in danger due to the growing water hyacinths.

The sanctuary has been accorded Ramsar status for the last two and a half years. As this is the first Ramsar site in the state, it is a matter of pride for the state including Nashik district. Meanwhile, the river surface has been covered with water hyacinths for the last few days and it needs to be cleared. During the monsoons, the flood waters are carries away water hyacinths every year, but due to lack of rain in June and no discharge of water from the Gangapur dam, these green covering is still there and threatening under water biodiversity. The administration needs to paid attention to this, appealed wildlife lovers.