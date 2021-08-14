Need for public awareness for organ donation, opine experts

NASHIK: The experts in a seminar organized online by the Maharashtra University of Medical Sciences (MUHS) opined that there is a need for public awareness for organ donation in society. The seminar was organized on the occasion of World Organ Donation Day on Friday.under ‘Organ Donation Campaign-2021’.

Registrar Dr. Kalidas Chavan, Director, Regional and State Organ Transplantation Institute Dr. Sujata Patwardhan, Member, Advisory Committee, State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation Kamakshi Bhate and Controller of Examinations Dr. Ajit Pathak participated in the seminar. Dr. Chavan said that the University conducts various programmes for organ donation awareness every year. Those who wish to donate organs need to register online or offline.

The organ donation awareness movement from the university is getting a huge response from society. While guiding on ‘Organ Donation Needs Time’, Dr. Patwardhan stated that there is a need for awareness as there are a lot of misconceptions in society. At present, a large number of patients are waiting to receive organs. Kidney and liver are transplanted under live organ donation.

Those persons interested in organ donation should make registration on the website directed by the government. The law has been passed in the state under the Human Organ Transplantation Act, 1994 and organ transplants are performed as per this law. While giving guidance on the organ donation movement and its challenges, Dr. Kamakshi Bhate said that there is no problem in donating organs after the patient’s brain stops working. But relatives of the patients do not donate organs until the body is completely dead.

This is happening due to a lack of awareness about organ donation. Although India ranks second in terms of organ donation, the list of individuals waiting for the organs is long. For this, large scale organ donation from society is required. Given the current Covid-19 situation, it is important to create awareness and publicity in society.

The percentage of organ donation needs to be increased. For this, organ donation should be made by taking vows at schools, colleges and religious places. The process of organ donation will be easier and faster only if relatives, friends and relatives are given the idea. Public relations officer Dr Swapnil Torne compered the online seminar, while the National Social Service coordinator Shri. Balasaheb Pendharkar proposed the vote of thanks.