Need extensive anti-encroachment drive

Nashik

Anti-encroachment drive is underway on a small scale. But when will the big illegal constructions be razed? Such questions are being raised by law-abiding citizens. Till September 30, encroachments of domestic nature were not being removed as per the court order, but now, even though the second week of October has started, it is seen that the municipal anti-encroachment department is working at a snail’s pace.

Though minor encroachment action is being carried out in the city, citizens are asking when the hammer will come down on big encroachments. Currently, the anti-encroachment drive is being carried out in a very minor form for the past several months.

Although the Municipal Commissioner has also ordered the launch of an intense and extensive drive, it is seen that this department has clearly ignored it. In places where encroachment is removed, it reappears within a short time. Illegal constructions, commercial encroachments, and encroachment on municipal land have flourished in the city and suburban areas on a large scale.

The Town Planning Department has sent its division-wise list to the anti-encroachment department for action. The drive however cannot be carried out for four months of monsoon.

However, even though the month of October has dawned, the department is showing its reluctance. Municipal Commissioner Dr Pulkundwar gave clear instructions to carry out the drive in the Saturday review meeting held last month. He also instructed to take police security along with it. But despite the commissioner’s order, the encroachment department is still not in action mode.

As usual, the drive is going on in full swing by taking action against the poor class which includes stall holders, handcarts, street retail vendors, kiosk holders and hawkers.