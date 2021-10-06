Need dialysis facility at Cantonment hospital: Ali

DEOLALI CAMP: Rashid Sayyed Ali, President, Chhawa Maratha Sanghatna Muslim Youth Maharashtra, and other members of the organisation met Dr. Rahul Gajbhiye, Chief Executive Officer, Deolali Cantonment Board, and requested him for a dialysis facility at the Cantonment General Hospital, Deolali. The organisation submitted a letter stating various issues of camp and the need to address them immediately.

Speaking about the dialysis facility, Ali stated that Hon. Vasu Shroff had donated a dialysis machine to the hospital two years ago. The doctors should set up the machine, and start a dialysis centre at the hospital to help the residents of Deolali, Bhagur, and nearby villages. He added that people need to visit private hospitals for their routine dialysis and need to pay heavy fees. As a result, many residents are suffering due to expensive treatments. Already many families are suffering financially due to the pandemic.

Also, the Deolali Camp roads need side railings as the town has open nallas at various points in the city like Anand Road, Sansari lane. etc. The increasing number of stray cattle makes it difficult for motorists and drivers to commute smoothly. Vehicular traffic and open nallas are a deadly combination. The absence of sidewall/protective nets or railings can lead to accidents. As the pandemic has hit everyone financially, the board should reopen the Sunday weekly market immediately to provide relief to residents.