Need CCTV based effective traffic control system

It is difficult to say how many more days will be required to install the CCTVs in the city as far as the infrastructural works are going on at a slow pace considering the way the Smart City works. It is necessary to take action against rash driving. From this point of view, since the CCTV system will be effective on the signals in the city and its control will be handed over to the traffic branch, if someone violates the traffic rules or breaks the signal, the photo of the number plate of his/her vehicle will be automatically captured in the CCTV and a fine receipt will be sent to the address of the concerned motorist by the traffic branch. If this system comes into force effectively, the cases of signal jumping will be reduced and the rate of accidents will also be controlled.