Need CCTV based effective traffic control system

In order to control reckless driving and crime in Nashik city, Smart City has planned to install CCTVs on the signals in the city. But still, no measures are being taken in this direction, paving way for the rule flouters to jump traffic signals in many places. Smart City was proposed to install CCTVs at around 50 locations across the city.
This proposal was given by thae traffic wing of the city police commissionerate. Accordingly, CCTVs were installed at CBS and Meher Signals, in the meantime, they were removed and now it has been reinstalled.
But as its control has not yet been handed over to the traffic department, some unruly motorists are seen violating the traffic signal rules every day.
The basic purpose behind installing CCTV at all signals in the city is that it will be possible to control crime along with unruly traffic in the city.
It is difficult to say how many more days will be required to install the CCTVs in the city as far as the infrastructural works are going on at a slow pace considering the way the Smart City works. It is necessary to take action against rash driving. From this point of view, since the CCTV system will be effective on the signals in the city and its control will be handed over to the traffic branch, if someone violates the traffic rules or breaks the signal, the photo of the number plate of his/her vehicle will be automatically captured in the CCTV and a fine receipt will be sent to the address of the concerned motorist by the traffic branch. If this system comes into force effectively, the cases of signal jumping will be reduced and the rate of accidents will also be controlled.
Simultaneously, parking has become a major issue and a headache for motorists in Nashik city. Some motorists park their vehicles on the roadside in a No Parking zone and go to their scheduled work and thus traffic congestion has become a regular issue in the city. The CCTV system can also solve this problem. Along with this, it could help a lot in arresting criminals by preventing rising chain-snatching incidences in the city.