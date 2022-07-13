Need a natural alliance to speed up development works: MP Godse

NASHIK: On the backdrop of formation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led government in the state following the rebellion in Shiv Sena in which close to 40 MLAs had parted away from Sena to join the rebel Shinde camp. Now, Nashik MP Hemant Godse also expressed the need for a ‘natural alliance’ to speed up development works. He has hinted at Sena’s alliance with BJP in the state for speedy development.

“If there is a single party government at the Centre and in the State, the development work will get momentum. Otherwise, in the last two and a half years, as the state had a Mahavikas Aghadi government, the pace of work had slowed down due to major obstacles,” said MP Godse adding that therefore, all the MPs have demanded that Shiv Sena needs to form a “natural alliance” with its natural BJP again.

A meeting of Shiv Sena MPs was held at Matoshri on the backdrop of the Presidential election. This time the MPs expressed their feelings. Godse said. He lamented that the development work was being hampered by the government of different parties in the state and at the Centre.

Over the last two years, a number of projects have been in a pipeline. Their speed has slowed down. Two projects are on a track to commission in the next 3 to 4 months. These mainly include Nashik-Pune Railway and Metro. DPRs of interlinking of rivers projects are ready. If a capable person becomes the Minister of Water Resources in the state, this project can be commissioned in six months.