Need a broader vision for good governance: Koshyari

<p>NASHIK: State Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said that social workers contribute hugely to the ongoing social work in society. Everything is going on smoothly in the country due to generosity shown by generous persons. While working with the blind, a system is required to be set up; to have a broader vision of good governance in the government and administrative setup. </p>.<p>National Association for the Blind Maharashtra unit has undertaken hostel construction work in Nashik; to aid students opting for higher education. Governor Koshyari performed its bhoomipujan. Stating that ‘Sabka Sath Apke Sath, Sabka Sahyog Apke Sath, the Governor said that the Association should work to give vision for 4 crore partially blind and 80 lakh blind in the country. He assured to take a lead role in Association’s work at Pune. </p><p>Earlier, the state Governor arrived at 5.15 pm on the campus of MahaNAB school. He witnessed the Malakhamb demonstration performed by blind girls. He took information about the sensor garden after inspecting the school. The Governor performed bhoomipujan of the new building. Founder president of NAB Deokisanji Sarda was especially honoured by the Governor. </p><p>Founder president of NAB Deokisanji Sarda, president of NAB Maharashtra Rameshwar Kalantri, vice president Suryabhan Salunke, general secretary Gopi Mayur and former president Ashok Bang were present on the dais. While delivering his introductory speech, Rameshwar Kalantri stated that though NAB has done major work in the history of 35 years, much work needs to get done.</p><p>He raised the issue of a provision of grant to the school for the deaf and dumb, blind and multiple disabilities, an expenditure of local body fund for the specially-abled and other issues and demanded to provide help. He expressed happiness as the Governor visited NAB for the first time in its history of 35 years.</p><p> Swanand Bederkar compered the program, while Gopi Mayur proposed the vote of thanks. The Governor honoured those generous donors who gave financial assistance to NAB. These included Rahul Chandak, Vivek Chandak, Ashok and Arti Bang, Subhash Loya, Kishore Kela, Madhubabu Kabra, Sandhya Mayur, Alkaline Chemical’s Riddhi Shyam. Blind student Vedant Mundada who is a recipient of the President Shankardayal Sharma award was also honoured.</p>