Deshdoot Times

Need a broader vision for good governance: Koshyari

Guv performs bhoomipujan of hostel
Need a broader vision for good governance: Koshyari
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari
National Association for the Blind Maharashtra
Hostel
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com