NDTA organises blood donation, health check-up camps

Nashik: Sub-Regional Officer of Regional Transport Office (Nashik), Vinay Ahire has stated that the driver, transporter who works day and night to deliver essentials to our homes during the Corona period is a true Corona Warrior. He was speaking at a blood donation and health check-up camp organised by Nashik District Transport Association (NDTA) on the occasion of Road Safety Campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Ahire said, “The driver is the backbone of the transport business. The programme organised by Nashik District Transport Association to keep these drivers safe and healthy is a commendable initiative. The role of drivers is equally important in preventing accidents.

The number of accidents can definitely be reduced if the drivers take proper precautions. He appealed to the drivers to strictly abide by the rules without any addiction or rash driving.

Various facilities and measures are being taken by the transport office to reduce the number of road accidents. Taking note of this, RTO, Nashik has received ISO certification. Therefore, our responsibility has increased and we are committed to serve the citizens in the future as well by following safety protocol.

“Everyone’s participation in the road safety campaign is important and if we make a concerted effort, it is possible to control accidents,” he said.

Blood donation camps

Many patients succumb to injuries due to lack of blood supply after an accident. Therefore, to create awareness about blood donation, Nashik District Transport Association had organised a blood donation camp on the occasion of road safety drive.

Health check-up camp

Eye check-ups were conducted besides AIDS and other check-ups. Free medical facilities were provided to the drivers.