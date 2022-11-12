NDMVP College of Architecture bags A rating from NAAC

NASHIK
Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, College of Architecture has received an A rating from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).
College of Architecture, Nashik has become the only college to get an A rating among all the architecture colleges in the state in the first round of NAAC inspection. This information was given by the General Secretary of MVP Adv Nitin Thackeray and Principal Dr Prajakta Baste. The NAAC team visited the college last week and submitted their inspection report.
The college excles on parameters of educational process and results in the college, quality of courses, teaching process, faculty members, research, infrastructure, study resources, organizational set-up, administration, e-services, student feedback, various educational activities of teachers, research and student participation, study methodology, social philanthropy and public awareness, financial soundness and facilities and quality available to students.
Principal Dr Baste, Chairman of Quality Assurance Committee Prof. Thackeray said that the success of the college was due to the team performance of all teaching and non-teaching staff including Arpita Bhatt, NAAC Coordinator Suruchi Randive, Vijay Pawar, Umesh Hirve, Abhishek Nashikkar, Gitanjali Patil, Ashish Khemnar, Megha Butte and Purva Shah.