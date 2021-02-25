NDCC Bank election

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> As per preliminary information, over 3352 resolutions have been received till the last day of handing over the resolutions of the representatives of co-operative societies in the district to the Assistant Registrar for the election of Nashik District Central Co-operative Bank. Meanwhile, the draft voter list will be published on March 2.</p>.<p>This includes 1,068 resolutions from group A and 2,284 resolutions from group B. Group B resolutions have declined this year. There is talk that it received less response due to insolvency, death of members, incomplete shareholders etc. Due to the less number of resolutions, this group is likely to be contested closely. Meanwhile, the final figures of the resolutions are yet to be out. The term of the NDCC Bank expired in May 2020 and a resolution was sought for the election last year.<br><br>However, this process was not completed due to Corona, after which the period of the year passed. After the outbreak of Corona subsided, the Commissioner of Co-operation had began to hold elections for the postponed co-operative societies. In this connection, the District Co-operative Election Officer and the Divisional Co-Registrar announced the programme for soliciting the resolutions of the members of the society for the five year election of the bank.<br><br>As the process of soliciting the resolution of the representative of the bank was incomplete due to the pandemic, the District Sub-Registrar's Office started the process of soliciting the resolution again from February 15.<br>As February 22 was the last day, a large crowd had gathered to decide on the resolution.<br><br>The modalities were going on all day to collect resolutions from the aspirants, contesting the elections from the society groups. The work of determining the exact number of resolutions was underway. Due to this, the exact figure could not be ascertained. However, the resolution in Group B has received less response than in Group A.</p><p>Many institutions have gone into disarray due passing away of many individual members and growth of inactive organisations due to incomplete share holdings. It is understood that the resolutions have declined from this group as a result. Resolutions received will be submitted to the NDCC Bank. The draft voter list will be published on March 2.<br></p>