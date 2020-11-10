NDA past majority mark, ahead in 124 seats

<p>PATNA: </p><p>After trailing in the initial rounds, the BJP-led NDA alliance has now taken a lead over Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance and is leading in 124 seats after counting of votes polled in 243 constituencies in the three-phased Bihar assembly election 2020 began at 55 centres under the watchful eyes of the Election Commission and amid strict COVID-19 safety protocols on Tuesday (November 10, 2020).</p>.<p>Despite being part of the NDA, Nitish Kumar’s JDU “conceded” defeat in the closely contested Bihar Chunav 2020 with reports quoting senior party leader KC Tyagi blaming the COVID-19 for the election outcome as the bearly trends showed Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD emerging as the single-party, followed by the BJP. The majority mark in the 243-seat Bihar assembly is 122.</p><p>As per the initial trends, RJD CM candidate Tejaswi Yadav is leading from Raghopur seat, JD(U)'s Jayant Raj is leading in Amarpur with 535 votes. In the Sikta assembly seat, independent candidate Dilip Verma is leading with 3000 votes.</p><p>RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav is trailing Raj Kumar Ray of Janata Dal (United) by 1,365 votes in Hasanpur seat. Ace shooter and BJP nominee Shreyasi Singh was leading over her rivals in Jamui.</p><p>State minister and BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav was trailing Pravin Singh of the Congress by 1,778 votes in Patna Sahib seat. Chirag Paswan's LJP was leading in three seats, the AIMIM and the BSP in one seat each.</p><p>The majority of exit polls have predicted a big win for Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and the Left parties in the state, while the incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is looking to retain office for the fourth term in this election.</p><p>If predictions of the pollster come true, which have often been wide off the mark, Tejashwi Yadav will become the youngest chief minister any state in the country has had.</p><p>Most exit polls have predicted a rout for the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine and a resounding victory for the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) led by RJD's 31-year-old chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, who has thrown down the gauntlet at redoubtable Nitish Kumar, the battle-scarred veteran more than twice his age.</p>