NDA batch for girls at Brahma Valley

NASHIK: The first batch to prepare girls for National Defense Academy (NDA) has started from 2022 at the Brahma Valley Educational Complex in Anjaneri to impart training to girls from school education to post-graduate education and to become officers in the army, said Rajaram Pangavhane, Founder President of the organization.

According to a recent historic decision taken by the Ministry of Defense, women will be allowed to join the NDA from 2022. Taking this opportunity, the management committee of Brahma Valley Public School and Junior College at Anjaneri met the students studying in Brahma Valley. An important decision has been taken to prepare all 12th standard students for the NDA entrance examination to be held in 2022.

All preparations are underway. Brahma Valley Educational Complex, Anjaneri is a complex on the Nashik-Trumbakeshwar Highway. The work of setting up an equivalent trainer and mechanism for girls to complete NDA preparation is underway under the guidance of the organization’s Executive Director Colonel Braham Singh and will be completed soon.

The NDA entrance exams are held twice a year and the first entrance exam for girls will be held normally in May 2022 through UPSC. Along with NDA preparation, the institute will prepare students from Maharashtra and other states for CDS, AFCAT and INET entrance exams, said Rajaram Pangavhane. Gaurav Patil, general secretary of Institute, said that the NDA has created a golden opportunity for girls who want to pursue career in defense.