ND Studios to work on PPP

NASHIK: Veteran art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai has been aasigned the work of Dadasaheb Phalke Smarak redevelopment on PPP basis. The memorial will be developed on the lines of Filmcity. At the end of the tender process conducted for the third time, Desai was the only bidder. A detailed project report was presented in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav.

The father of Indian cinema Dadasaheb Phalke, is originally from Nashik, a grand monument has been erected on his 29 acres of land at the foothills of Trirashmi Caves in 1998 in his memory. Features like open theater, park, cafeteria, display of items handled by Dadasaheb and other items were kept in the museum. but the monument deteriorated over time. Efforts have also been made in the past to develop this monument on BOT; but the expected results were not achieved.

Commissioner Kailas Jadhav decided to develop this monument on the lines of Film City in Mumbai and started efforts in that direction. For this, the local contractors were not allowed to run the project and the interest was invited to be developed on PPP basis by transferring the monument to the film experts, that is Mantra Export Pvt Ltd of Mumbai and Nitin Desai of ND Studios.

As the ND Studio was the only company eligible for tender and work was handed over to Desai. The construction department had decided to re-tender as more than three companies were required to participate as per the rules; but ND Studio being the only bidder, it is clear that Desai’s company will finally get the redevelopment work.

Will sign a 25-year contract

For the redevelopment of Phalke Smarak, except for the premises of Buddha Vihara, other premises have been allotted to ND Studio. It will be transferred to the studio. The redevelopment of the monument is expected to cost Rs 89 crore. The revenue received after the redevelopment of the monument will also be given to the Municipal Corporation.