NCP’s unique push bike stir against fuel price hike

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The youth wing of NCP yesterday staged a unique “push bike” (duchaki dhaklo) agitation to protest against fuel price hike, LPG hike. NCP Youth Congress, under the guidance of city president Ambadas Khaire and district president Purushottam Kadlag, staged agitation against the fuel price hike and submitted a memorandum to Resident Deputy District Collector Bhagwat Doiphode. </p>.<p>Due to the negligence of the central government, prices are frequently getting higher. The growth rate of the economy is declining and the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) has reached a record low, it alleged. Fuel prices continue to fluctuate, and domestic gas prices are unaffordable to the general public. </p><p>The rates of petrol and diesel have reached the peak level. Fuel prices are rising day by day, and so is inflation. During the lockdown in June, petrol and diesel prices increased more than 20 times. The same thing is happening now and if the fuel price hike continues like this, soon the ‘century’ of petrol price will be completed, the memorandum stated and added that fuel prices were rising even as international crude oil prices were falling during the lockdown. </p><p>Due to the wrong policies of the central government, the farmers are also agitating. There is a scarcity of essential commodities and prices of vegetables including pulses have gone beyond the reach of the common man. Edible oil prices have skyrocketed, making it difficult for housewives to run a household. Immediate measures should be taken under the guidance of economists to curb inflation. The statement also said that cess on petrol and diesel should be reduced.</p>