NCP women’s wing protests against Union Budget

NASHIK: The women wing of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday staged an agitation at Bhagur, stating that there was nothing in the union budget for women.

NCP women wing district chief Prerna Balkavde on the occasion stated that on one hand, the Finance Minister spoke of including one crore beneficiaries in the Ujjwala Scheme, and on the other, they increased the cess on fuel rates thus, increasing its price.

The digital budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman, however, does not make any substantial provision for the working class, and common women even in 20221, she added.

In the budget, the Finance Minister announced to increase the limit of Ujjwala gas connection in the country to 1 crore, but by announcing a surcharge on fuel rates in the same budget, the burden fell on the general public, said Balakwade. NCP women office bearers Saira Sheikh, Gayatri Zanjar, Sangita Umap and activists took part in the agitation.