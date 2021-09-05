NCP women wing protests against LPG price hike

DEOLALI CAMP: Protesting against the continuous LPG price hike by petroleum companies, NCP women wing members, under district president Prerna Balkawade, sent cow dung cakes as a gift via post to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express anger and dissatisfaction over the rising prices. Angered by the inefficient Central government that is making lives difficult for the common man, a woman in Bhagur town tied black cloth to her mouth and protested against the government.

For the past one and a half years, many families are witnessing a financial crunch. While some lost their jobs due to the pandemic, others lost the earning member of the family. The continuous surge in prices has made life extremely difficult for middle and lower income class groups. Balkwade alleged that the present government doesn’t care about the poor, and under their control, the country is witnessing inflation regularly; instead of deflation.

Even though the price increases by Rs.10 to Rs.20, one cylinder costs almost Rs.900 at present, thus disrupting the household budget of various families. She added that since 1st January 2021, the price of gas cylinders has gone up by Rs.190. Before BJP won at the Centre, the price of one cylinder was Rs.410 in 2014.

Even after so many protests and agitations, the Centre doesn’t take any action to change the current scenario. Bhagur City President Premlata Rajguru, Jyoti Bhor, Rubina Khan, and others were present at the agitation.