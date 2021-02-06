NCP draws rangoli to protest delay in pipeline work

Nashik : The youth wing of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) drew a rangoli to protest the delay in construction of drainage pipeline. The work is going on in Uttamnagar area for the last many days. The activists on the occasion demanded to complete the work earlier.

A work to construct drainage pipeline from Buddha Vihar to Om Sweets shop at Uttamnagar area is going on for the last many days. As there is no work planning, the area is witnessing traffic congestion due to school and college.

The party alleged that information about the duration of the work was not being given to citizens. The office bearers and activists drew a rangoli on the road in Uttamnagar area to protest administration and people’s representatives.

Working president, west, NCP Vishal Dokhe, Krishna Kale, Pushpa Rathod, other office bearers and activists were present on the occasion.