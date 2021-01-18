NCP demands to make NMC ward restructuring

Nashik: A meeting of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was held on Sunday at its head office to hold discussions in view of upcoming municipal elections. Former MP Sameer Bhujbal, city chief Ranjan Thakre, regional office bearer Nanasaheb Mahale, Dilip Khaire and others were present for the meeting

.In the meeting, discussions were held on to make a demand for restructuring of NMC ward. It had been stated as ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had restructured the ward. The development off ward could not take place due to four members.

There is a need to make a single ward system to make development works. Civic issues can be solved in a more effective way in case there is a single corporator, it was also stated in the meeting.Earlier, NCP had conducted ward wise meetings to know civic issues of citizens