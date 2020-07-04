NCP demands rollback in fuel price hike in Gandhigiri style

NASHIK (Ozar) :

The Ozar unit of Nationalist Congress Party yesterday resorted to an unique way of agitation by offering rose flowers to the petrol customers at petrol pumps in protest against rising prices of fuel.

The party workers led by city president Vasant Gawali, vice president Nandu Mandalik presented rose flowers to the customers in Gandhigiri style and protested Modi government at the Centre.

Seeking rollback in fuel prices, the party urged the government to consider concerns of farmers as they require diesel while conducting cultivation and kharif sowing. The activists had used masks and followed social distancing.

The opposition condemned the Modi government for additional burden on the common people in the form of hike in the prices of diesel and petrol. They said the Centre had collected ₹3.5 lakh crore from the common people by increasing the taxes on oil but gave concessions to the tune of Rs 45,000 crore to corporates.

The Modi government had increased the tax on a litre of petrol from Rs 9 to Rs 33 and on diesel from Rs 3.50 to Rs 32 in the last six years. The hike in the prices of petrol and diesel was having a cascading effect on the prices of all essential commodities and causing untold hardship to the public.