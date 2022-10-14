NCP demands alternative route

Nashik

NCP general secretary Sanjay Khairnar through a memorandum to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (city traffic branch) has demanded that heavy vehicular traffic should be stopped from Vijay Mamata Signal Chowk on Puna Road to Agar Takli and a search for another alternative route should be started.

The statement said that the current route was closed for heavy vehicles. However, later this traffic opened for heavy vehicles going from Vijay Mamta Signal Chowk on Puna Road to Agar Takli.

The local people and the residential area have not been considered in this regard. There are many schools, big malls, slums and residential colonies in this area. This invites accidents. Due to this, parents are worried till the children who have gone to school come home. There have been many accidents on this road and common citizens have lost their lives.

Due to such various problems, it has been demanded that the said traffic should be stopped and diverted immediately within eight days and another alternative route should be fixed.