nCoV vaccine: Trials of Sputnik V begin in India

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 will be tested in India on 100 volunteers, the Indian Central Drugs Standard Control Organization's Drug Controller General (DCGI) has said.</p>.<p>The organisation has granted permission for conducting the tests to pharmaceutical giant Dr Reddy's Laboratories.</p><p>The date and timing of the testing will be determined by the company, the DCGI said.</p><p>The vaccine will be tested in the second phase of its clinical trials before moving on to phase 3.</p><p>Last week, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr Reddy's said that they had received approval from the DCGI to conduct phase 2 and 3 of clinical trials of Sputnik V. The RDIF and Dr Reddy's have entered into a partnership to supply the Indian company with 100 million doses of Sputnik V in September.</p><p>On Monday, the RDIF and another Indian pharmaceutical company, Mankind Pharma, signed an agreement for the marketing and distribution of Sputnik V.</p><p>Russia registered the world's first coronavirus vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Institute together with RDIF, in August. The fund has been teaming up with partners to conduct Sputnik V clinical trials in Belarus, Venezuela and the United Arab Emirates.</p>