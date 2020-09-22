nCoV: India records over 1 lakh cured cases

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>India on Tuesday clocked a record number of cured or discharged cases in a single day amounting to over 1 lakh, the Health Ministry data said.</p>.<p>The recovery rate has improved to 80.86 per cent with 1,01,468 recoveries that have also brought down the active cases below 10 lakh-mark, the data update said.<br><br>New cases registered since Monday were 75,083, and the overall COVID cases tally of the country is now 55,62,664.<br><br>Presently, the country carries an active case load of 9,75,861, which was over 10 lakh till Monday.<br><br>Total number of the cured and discharged cases are now nearing 45 lakh-mark , with the figure currently standing at 44,97,868.<br><br>Meanwhile, the death toll now stands at 88,935 after 1,053 more lives were claimed by the virus since Monday.<br><br>In terms of percentage, the active cases are 17.54 per cent, recovered at 80.86 per cent, and the deaths 1.60 per cent.<br><br>According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 9,33,185 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the total cumulative samples tested since the beginning of the pandemic till Sunday to 6,53,25,779.<br><br>Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state with maximum case count as well as in terms of maximum active cases of the pandemic.<br><br>Globally, United States continues to remain the most-infected, followed by India and Brazil.</p>