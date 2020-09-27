COVID-19 Update
COVID-19 Update
Deshdoot Times

nCoV: India records 88,600 fresh cases, 1,124 deaths

Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

NEW DELHI :

India recorded 88,600 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours taking the tally to 59,92,533, as per Health Ministry data on Sunday.

...
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com