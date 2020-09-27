nCoV: India records 88,600 fresh cases, 1,124 deaths

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>India recorded 88,600 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours taking the tally to 59,92,533, as per Health Ministry data on Sunday.</p>.<p>The death toll has now reached 94,503 after 1,124 more people lost their lives to the contagion during the period.<br><br>Total 92,043 cured or discharged cases were recorded since Saturday. The recovery rate has slightly improved further to 82.46 per cent due to more recoveries than new cases.<br><br>Total patients cured till date now stand at 49,41,628.<br><br>The active case-load on the country has reduced further and presently stands at 9,56,402, the government data update said.<br><br>In terms of percentage, the active cases are 15.96 per cent, recovered at 82.46 per cent, and the deaths 1.58 per cent.<br><br>According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 9,87,861 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the total cumulative samples tested since the beginning of the pandemic till Saturday to 7,12,57,836.<br><br>Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state with maximum case count as well as in terms of maximum active cases of the pandemic.<br><br>Globally, the United States continues to remain the most-infected, followed by India and Brazil.</p>