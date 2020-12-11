nCoV cases nears 98 lakh, 9290834 cured: Health Ministry

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>Slowly setting a downward trend now in the daily spike of fresh COVID cases, India today (Friday) clocked 29,398 fresh nCoV infections, the Union Health Ministry update said this morning.</p><p>With the new cases, the country's overall tally has now reached 97,96,770 the data added.</p><p>Active case load on the country has further come down by 8.544 during the past 24 hours with more recoveries recorded than new cases.</p><p>Presently, the nation is home to 3,63,749 active cases of the COVID contagion.</p><p>However, with 414 more lives lost due to COVID in the past 24 hours, the country's pandemic death toll has now mounted to 1,42,186 the government data said.</p><p>Meanwhile, there were 37,528 patients who recovered from the viral infection since past one day, taking the total number of recoveries till date to 92,90,834.</p><p>According to the ICMR, 15,16,32,223 cumulative samples have been tested so far , for the virus spread till date.</p><p>In percentage, active cases are 3.71 per cent, discharged cases 94.84 per cent, and deaths 1.45 per cent of the total case count so far.</p>