nCoV Cases nears 95 lakh, 8932647 cured: Health Ministry

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>India today (Wednesday) clocked a fresh spike of 36,604 nCoV cases recorded in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry update said.</p><p>The overall COVID case tally of the country has almost touched 95 lakhs, with the figure now at 94,99,414 the government data said.</p><p>There were 501 more deaths due to pandemic in the past 24 hours across the nation pushing the fatality count till date to 1,38,122.</p><p>Taking of the active caseload of Coronavirus , there was a dip of 5,969 since Tuesday and presently , the nation is home to 4,28,644 active cases, as per the data.</p><p>Meanwhile, there were 43,062 COVID patients who were cured in the past one day, taking the total recoveries count till date to 89,32,647.</p><p>In percentage , active cases are now 4.51 per cent , discharged / cured at 94.03 per cent and the deaths due to COVID are 1.45 per cent of the total case count till date.</p><p>According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 14,24,45,949 cumulative samples have been tested till date for COVID 19.</p>