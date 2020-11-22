nCoV Cases close to 91 lakh, 8521617 cured: Health Ministry

<p><strong>New Delhi</strong></p><p>India has registered a fresh spike of 45,209 nCoV cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the tally close to 91 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said in its daily update.</p> .<p>After adding the new cases, the nation's overall case count has now reached 90,95,807 till date.</p><p>The active case load of COVID contagion has slightly increased by 1,215 since Saturday and presently there are 4,40,962 such cases across the country.</p><p>Talking of the COVID deaths , 501 more lives were claimed in the same duration by the virus, and the toll has increased to 1,33,227.</p><p>Meanwhile, 43,493 more recoveries recorded in the past one day, and the total recovery count has now reached 85,21,617 till date.</p><p>In percentage , active cases are 4.85 per cent, discharged 93.69 per cent and the deaths 1.46 per cent of the total case count till date.</p><p>According to the ICMR , a total of 13,17,33,134 COVID tests have been done till date across the nation.</p>