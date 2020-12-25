nCoV Active caseload stands at 2.81 lakh in India: Health Ministry

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>India's active COVID-19 caseload has further slipped under 3 per cent today (Friday), comprising merely 2.78 per cent of the total cases, the Union Health Ministry update said.</p><p>The trend of more daily recoveries than the daily cases has led to a continuous contraction of India's active COVID-19 caseload which presently stands at 2,81,919 today (Friday).</p><p>Continuing with the trend of the last 28 days, India has reported more daily recoveries than the daily new cases during the past 24 hours.</p><p>While 23,067 persons in India were found to be COVID positive, 24,661 new recoveries were registered during the same period. This has led to a net decline of 1,930 cases from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.</p><p>The Recovery Rate has improved to 95.77 per cent today (Friday). The cumulative recovered cases stand at 0.97 crore (97,17,834).</p><p>The gap between recovered cases and active cases is steadily increasing and presently stands at 94,35,915.</p>