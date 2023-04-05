NCF’s Outstanding Citizen of Nashik award to Kunda Bachhav

Nashik

Nashik Citizens’ Forum (NCF) has announced the ‘Outstanding Citizen of Nashik’ award for the first quarter of this year to Kunda Shinde Bachhav for making “educational parenting” a social movement. The initiative was started at the individual level for intelligent and ambitious students who are thrown out of the mainstream of education only because of their families’ poor financial status.

The ‘Outstanding Citizen of Nashik’ award was instituted last year by the ‘Nashik Citizens’ Forum’ to appreciate the work of known and unknown individuals who are continuously working in various fields for the branding and promotion of Nashik. Henceforth, the forum has decided to honour one individual with this award every quarter. Accordingly, Kunda Bachhao was selected for the period from January to March 2023.

Kunda Shinde Bachhav is working as a teacher in a municipal school at Anandvali. In the year 2021, it was pointed out by Bachhav that the education of 35 girl students in this school after Class 8 has been interrupted only due to poor economic conditions.

Bachhav started the educational parenting campaign out of a desire to do something for these girls. On 21 May 2021, she accepted the educational parenting of three girl students by taking responsibility for their educational expenses. Bachhav and her colleague teacher Vaishali Bhamre started educational parenting’ by establishing Karmadan Foundation to seek financial help for poor girls in society.

Participating in this campaign, then District Collector Suraj Mandhare and Pooja Ram Lipte have accepted the educational parenting of five students each, the Rotary Club of Nashik accepted the education parenting of eight students and Innerwheel Club Gen Next accepted the parenting of 20 students. Ranragini Maratha Group has also distributed educational materials to girls. In this way, more than 150 donors have joined the Karmadan family.