NCF presents Outstanding Citizen of Nashik Awards

NASHIK: Nashik has a special historical significance. Along with its rich agriculture and diverse industries, Nashik has also one of the longest rivers in the country. As a citizen of Nashik, we have a lot of potential. But what is needed is people’s mentality and strong will power. This will definitely lead to an all inclusive development of Nashik, thus expressed Deependra Singh Kushwah (IAS), Commissioner, Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Maharashtra State; CEO, Maharashtra State Skill Development Society.

Kushwah was speaking at the joint presentation of the Outstanding Citizen of Nashik Awards which is given every month by Nashik Citizens’ Forum (NCF). President Hemant Rathi, former President Sunil Bhaibhang, General Secretary Avinash Patil and Treasurer Sachin Gulve were present on the dais.

Speaking on the occasion, Kushwah recalled the work done during his tenure and appealed to the Nashikites to keep the river Godavari clean and pollution-free. He said that he has learned a lot during his 14 months’ tenure as the District Collector of Nashik. Giving information about the work of his department, Kushwah expressed his intention to increase the number to 17 incubation centers in the state up to 70 centres.

There are more than 50,000 startups in the country, of which 11,000 startups are from Maharashtra itself. 11 of the 44 unicorns are from Maharashtra. The State contributes 20 to 30 per cent to the overall progress of the country. At the same time, Nashik also has a lot of potential.

“The government is trying to create employment opportunities and develop skills. Every year four lakhs to five lakhs people are trained and efforts are made to provide employment to the trained manpower through online job fairs. 60,000 people got employment in two years through online job fair, he said.

In the introductory speech, Dr. Narayan Vinchurkar, former President of Nashik Citizens’ Forum presented an overview of the work of the Forum. He explained that it has a role to play in contributing to the development and upliftment of the city.

Sharanya Shetty, who treated and cared for stray and sick animals, was felicitated on the occasion.

Chandrakishore Patil who made special contribution for river cleanliness was felicitated and Manish Rawal who made significant contribution in the field of aviation was also felicitated on this occasion.

The guests were introduced by Sachin Gulve. Avinash Patil anchored the programme. The award winners were introduced by Vikram Kapadia, Narendra Birar and Sandeep Sonar while the vote of thanks was proposed by Sanjeev Bafna.