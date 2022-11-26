NCC cadets new Swachhata & Paryavaran Doot

Nashik
In a big step towards cleanliness and conservation of the environment, the municipal commissioner has decided to appoint all the NCC cadets of Nashik city as ‘Swachhata Doot and Paryavaran Doot after the cadets participated in the Nandini River cleanliness campaign undertaken by Nashik Municipal Corporation.
The NMC and cadets of the 7 Maharashtra Battalion cleaned the Nandini river. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar led the cleanliness and tree plantation drive at Ramdas Swami Math in Takli.
As many as 365 cadets of the 7 Maharashtra Battalion participated in this campaign. On the occasion, the Municipal Commissioner decided to appoint all the NCC cadets of Nashik city as ‘Swachhata Doot and Paryavaran Doot. He also said that if any wrongdoing is seen, if something is happening to harm the environment, the cadets can directly approach him.
“Let’s all come together to make Nashik city beautiful, clean and green and let’s all take the initiative to clean all the rivers flowing through the city. Let’s make Nashik a better city,” the commissioner appealed.